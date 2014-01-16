Font of the day: Umbra

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Umbra from URW++

Today's font of choice is sans serif font Umbra from font shop URW++. Originally designed in 1935 by R. Hunter Middleton, this typeface is an adaptation of the uppercase set of his earlier Tempo Light. Described on YouWorkForThem, "Umbra refers to its shadow effect, in which the actual letter shape consists of negative space and is defined solely by its black dimensional shadow."

Umbra is available to purchase from YouWorkForThem, where you can take advantage of a 50 per cent discount on all formats until 31 Jan, 2014.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!