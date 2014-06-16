Font of the day: Uni Sans

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Uni Sans by Svetoslav Simov

A custom sans font, Uni Sans by Svetoslav Simov is great for all manner of graphic design projects, from web and motion graphics to print and T-shirt designs. Published by FontFabric, four font weights set in caps are now available as a free download.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com