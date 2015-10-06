Font of the day: WalkOn

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

WalkOn by Hanson Chan

Today's typeface of choice is serif design WalkOn, by Hanson Chan. "Walk-On was originally created as a corporate typeface for the fashion brand Wang & Lynch," Chan comments on Behnace. "It draws inspiration from the eras of Art Deco and Art Nouveau, but with a radically contemporary approach."

Walkon is available to download for free, simply email Chan to request the file.

