Greatest fonts countdown: 100 - Eurostile

FontShop AG, the renowned type foundry, conducted a survey based on historical relevance, sales at FontShop.com, and aesthetic quality. With a few additions from the experts at Creative Bloq and Computer Arts magazine, the best fonts ever were selected for the new book, 100 Best Typefaces Ever.

Here we count down the 100 greatest fonts - but you can read interviews with some of the typefaces' creators, a brief history of type, the anatomy of a font, and much, much more in the book - find out how to get your copy in print or digital formats at the foot of this post.

But without further ado, here's the 100th best typeface ever...

Adlo Novarese, 1962

This may be a controversial start to list, but Eurostile is in here for its sheer ubiquity. Yes it's a little baggy and often hard to set, but it is – or was at least – everywhere. Designed by Italian type designer Adlo Novarese in 1962 for the Nebiolo foundry, the bold, modern nature of the typeface has made it a favourite in the world of science fiction movies (2001: A Space Odyssey being a good example).

Eurostile has also featured in consumer electronics, album covers from artists including The Police, U2, and Eminem, and on the cover of 'A Clockwork Orange', with artwork by David Pelham, as seen here.

Eurostile has been used for many products – including the front cover of books – such as this copy of Anthony Burgess’ cult classic 'A Clockwork Orange'

