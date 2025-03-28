Follow these 11 steps to create a striking concept art for video games, mixing Photoshop and Blender

How-to
By published

Paint and model a breathtaking fantasy environment by using photogrammetry, kitbashing and more using this pro workflow.

Gaëlle Seguillon shows you how to create an imaginary world like her Snow Peaks render
(Image credit: Gaëlle Seguillon)

This image, entitled Storm Peaks, is one that I believe reflects my overall workflow pretty well, because it combines 2D art technique and 3D elements. In this tutorial you'll discover how I mix Photoshop, Blender and 3DCoat to create an atmospheric piece of fantasy concept art built on reality using photogrammetry.

When I start, the first step is the brief, either from a client or from myself. Here I wanted a mountain environment with dramatic lighting and Gothic ruins. While working on this piece, I wanted to pay homage to the art of legendary The Lord of the Rings artist John Howe, who captures Middle-earth so well. (Read our feature on how an artist helped put Middle Earth on the big screen for more on the amazing John Howe.)

Gaëlle Seguillon
Sr. Concept Artist

Gaëlle is a senior concept artist currently at Epic Games who specialises in the creation of digital environments, creatures and key art using CGI, photobashing and digital painting. She has worked on Star Wars ECLIPSE, Ready Player One and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

