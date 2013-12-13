5 best Christmas commercials of 2013

There are only a matter of days until Christmas and we've seen plenty of seasonal commercials on our screens over the past few weeks. Whilst some iconic adverts have had their usual re-run treatment, most big brands have decided to showcase something original for 2013. Get some festive inspiration with our five favourites so far...

01. John Lewis

We're sure most of you have come across this cutesy commercial from UK retail giant John Lewis but what you may not know is how it was created.

"In order to achieve this complicated combination of animation techniques, the whole film was first created in as a 3D previsualisation animatic with all the sets and characters built to scale," they explain. "This allowed everything to be developed and planned alongside the model makers and animators, thus integrating the different disciplines and processes before the set was built or the characters were printed.

"The 2D-animation frames (nearly 4,000) were printed onto mounted paper and cut with a laser. Feature-film stop-frame animators, then spent six weeks bringing the world to life."

Watch this! The making-of video:

02. Baileys

This Christmas commercial from Baileys is a creative reimagining of the classic 'Nutcracker' story, with a modern twist. Working with renowned choreographer Benjamin Millepied - the man behind the sequences in Black Swan - and directed by Ringan Ledwidge, this advert see the stars of the Royal Ballet truly shine.

Watch this! The making-of video:

03. Cadbury

Surprisingly, this year saw Cadbury's first ever Christmas-focused commercial. It was worth the wait, as this is an execution that will warm even the coldest of hearts. Enveloping an entire street in their iconic purple wrapping, the commercial sees children 'unwrapping joy' in an adorable fashion.

04. Marks and Spencer

British retailer Marks and Spencer enlisted the help of advertising agency RKCR/Y&R for their Hollywood-esque advert. Placing model/actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley front and centre, the advert sees some magical references to Alice in Wonderland and the Wizard of Oz. Also featuring Helena Bonham Carter, it's the incredible sets that really steal the show with this one.

Watch this! The making-of video:

05. NBA

This clever little commercial from the NBA features some of the league's brightest stars - in their Christmas day uniforms - shooting three-pointers to the tune of 'Jingle Bells'. It's a super creative twist on the usual Christmas commercial offerings that will raise a smile in any household.

What's been your favourite Christmas commercial this year? Let us know in the comments box below!