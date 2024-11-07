ImagineFX Art Challenge 7 Kicks Off Today!

News
By
published

Submit your artwork for a chance to be featured in ImagineFX by participating in our latest Art Challenge, themed 'Elemental Fairies

ImagineFX Art Challenge 7
(Image credit: Future)

Every month, ImagineFX sets you a new theme to spur your artistic skills. The brief, which you can read below, gives you the flavour for the Challenge, but all the details and tools are left up to you, as it’s all about encouraging everyone to get involved, no matter your style. We can't wait to see what you create!

A selection of artworks will be chosen from the entries to be featured in the magazine. But remember, there are no winners or losers in this Art Challenge – it’s all about participation and enjoying the creative journey.

Daniel Vincent
Daniel Vincent
Art Editor

Daniel is Art Editor of ImagineFX magazine.

