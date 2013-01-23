The 2013 .net Awards: open for nominations!

NOMINATE NOW!

Here we are again: the .net Awards return after a little break, and this time it’s all about the future!

It's an exciting time in the industry. We want to mark this by highlighting the best new talent and new projects that are shaping the next generation web. So, in its new incarnation, the .net Awards will recognise the best new designers, developers, entrepreneurs and agencies on the scene, honouring the most exciting new tools and technologies to see the light of day over the last 12 months.

You’ve got until 26 February to let us know your favourites (and yes, you can nominate yourself!), after which we’ll draw up a shortlist in each category. We’ll then open up the awards to a public vote, which will whittle down each list to just three nominees. Then the final decision will be made by our panel of industry experts.

The categories

1. Young Designer of the Year

We're looking for an outstanding web designer under 25 who has an impressive portfolio and has made a name for themselves in web or app design over the last 12 months.

" Winning the first .net Young Designer of the Year award was an absolute honour. Being recognised by such a large magazine within the design industry and some industry experts was a wonderful way for me to validate my skills and hard work. It has presented me with new opportunities and clientele that I may not have encountered before. I'd like to thank everyone who voted for me " Janna Hagan

2. Brilliant Newcomer of the Year

This award honours the shooting stars in web design or development who have excelled in their given field over the last 12 months. There is no age restriction.

3. New Entrepreneur of the Year

Here we are looking for a new entrepreneur who had a great business idea that’s made an impact on the industry. There is no age restriction.

4. Best Online Portfolio

This award honours the best online portfolio (standalone site or using portfolio platforms like Behance, Cargo or Dribbble) by a web designer or developer.

5. Side Project of the Year

We love side projects! We want to honour a pet project by a freelancer or someone at an agency, which was noted by the community and maybe even turned into a money-making business.

6. Young Developer of the Year

This gong will go to an outstanding web developer under 25 who has consistently produced good work and made serious waves in the world of web development over the last 12 months.

" The .net awards give everyone involved great exposure.

I was lucky enough to win 'Young Developer of the Year',

which meant I got more enquiries, which ultimately led to

me being able to go freelance. It's such an

amazing opportunity! " Paul Adam Davis



7. Open Source Project of the Year

Here we are looking for the best new open source project. It’s as simple as that.

8. Best New Web Technology

This award recognises a company’s or an individual’s contribution to making the web work better.

9. Game Changer of the Year

This category celebrates something that really helped the industry and the community move forward. It can be a new web design tool, a GitHub project, an outstanding article that kicked off an important discussion, etc.

10. Best New Agency

We’re looking for the best new digital agency. Must have produced outstanding work, employ at least two people and been formed within the last 12 months.

