HURRY! Save up to 50% on Generate tickets

Buy your ticket to Generate today and you could save 50 per cent. The Generate 2013 flash sale starts at 9am.

It pays to be quick. For today only, we have a limited number of tickets available with a massive 50 per cent off at only £137. If you're a little late, don't worry, we'll be releasing discounts of 40, 30 and finally 20 per cent throughout the day.

"Generate promises to be an amazing day," said Oliver Lindberg, editor of .net. “We’ve some brilliant speakers lined up and the whole day promises to be a real treat for anybody involved in the web. I’ll be there, along with the whole .net team. I really hope you can make it too."

Generate will take place on September 13, 2013 at the Grand Connaught Rooms in London's Covent Garden and play host to 19 of the web’s most inspirational and dynamic personalities. Speakers include Mark Boulton, Oliver Reichenstein, Stephanie Rieger, Jack Franklin, John McFaul and Syd Lawrence.

The packed schedule will run over two tracks and culminates in a science-meets-comedy extravaganza, ignited by the Festival of the Spoken Nerds.

If you need to present a business case to your boss, download our handy guide to everything that’s great about Generate.