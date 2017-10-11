Always have your design tools ready with ByPeople

Ever had the feeling your project was just missing that final piece? Or maybe you're having trouble getting started on a new idea. When you need inspiration, you'll be able to find it in the ByPeople Premium Design Bundle. You can get a lifetime subscription now for just $39 (approx. £30)!

There is no such thing as having too many assets to work with when you're in the design business. You can be armed with as many assets as you could possibly need with lifetime access to the ByPeople Premium Design Bundle. This bundle provides designers with unrestricted access to all the contents of Designshock, Iconshock and TemplateShock – all top, trusted sources that designers love. Get all the icons, logos, avatars, cartoons, templates, and brushes you need for any project in this massive bundle.

Lifetime membership to the ByPeople Premium Design Asset Bundle is valued at $129, but you can save 69% off the retail price. That means you'll pay just $39 (approx. £30) for this bundle. It's a must-have for any designer, so grab it today!

Creative Bloq deals

This great deal comes courtesy of the Creative Bloq Deals store – a creative marketplace that's dedicated to ensuring you save money on the items that improve your design life.

We all like a special offer or two, particularly with creative tools and design assets often being eye-wateringly expensive. That's why the Creative Bloq Deals store is committed to bringing you useful deals, freebies and giveaways on design assets (logos, templates, icons, fonts, vectors and more), tutorials, e-learning, inspirational items, hardware and more.

Every day of the working week we feature a new offer, freebie or contest – if you miss one, you can easily find past deals posts on the Deals Staff author page or Offer tag page. Plus, you can get in touch with any feedback at: deals@creativebloq.com.