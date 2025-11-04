Freepik’s new Spaces platform, revealed at Upscale Conference here in Málaga, marks a shift from being a vast resource library to a collaborative hub for creatives. It’s designed to give designers and visual storytellers a place to share, experiment, and find inspiration, all within the familiar Freepik ecosystem.

After the announcement, I went backstage for a hands-on demo of Spaces. At first glance, Spaces looks clean and simple to use. The interface feels light, with thoughtful details that make collaboration effortless. For example, I love the auto-tidy option to align nodes, which is a small touch that makes building and refining projects smoother. That polish hints at a broader ambition: to make Freepik more of a one-stop shop for all creative projects, not just a source of assets.

For now, Spaces focuses on shared boards, project showcases, and collaborative AI tools for quickly creating video projects from photography, AI-generated images, and prompts, but I was told traditional video editing tools could be included in the future, so you'll never need to leave Freepik's platform.

In use, the Spaces environment feels open and encourages idea generation, something Freepik has always supported indirectly, but now makes central to the experience. Reference images can be swapped out, new ones added, co-workers can drop in and work simultaneously, nodes can be grouped, copied, and shared; prompts can be added to improve outcomes.

(Image credit: Future)

A crowded space

Still, it enters an increasingly crowded field. Platforms like Figma, Canva, Runway ML, and Simplified have all carved out niches for real-time collaboration and AI-assisted creativity. Adobe has its own upcoming infinite space with Firefly Boards (previously Project Concept). These 'AI Spaces' are getting crowded, each promising a mix of creation, connection, and automation.

What sets Freepik apart is its foundation: millions of assets and templates already integrated into its workflow. That makes Spaces feel like a natural extension of what users already do on the platform. If you've yet to be won over by AI, it won't change your mind, but the depth of resources behind Spaces, from reference images and video to AI models to use, means those designers already experimenting will find life much easier.

Collaboration tools and AI-driven platforms often feel interchangeable, so Freepik’s approach feels authentic to its roots – visual, accessible, and quietly innovative. If nothing else, the launch of this new way to create on Freepik's platform gives it space to breathe and encourages new users to try its mix of AI tools.

Visit Freepik Spaces and try it for yourself.