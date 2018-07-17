Amazon Prime Day deals: this Canon EOS M3 camera is cheap as chips

The Canon EOS M3 a great all-round camera that'll easily out-perform older DSLRs, and if you move now you can have it a real bargain price. It's available right now as an Amazon Prime Day Lightning deal for just £349, down £130 from the usual price. It's only going to be available until 9.25pm (BST) tonight, though, so hurry! (Not a Prime member? Sign-up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of this offer.)

If you're feeling snap-happy and your phone's not delivering the goods but you're not ready to fall down the DSLR rabbit hole, we've found the perfect Amazon Prime Day bargain for you. Canon's EOS M3 is a Compact System Camera, which means it falls somewhere between a compact camera and a DSLR – like a compact it's designed to make it easy for you to take amazing photos, and if you want to spread your creative wings a little further then you can buy extra lenses for it as you would with a DSLR.

The EOS M3 goes out of its way to help you take the best shot every time with its Creative Assist mode, which gives you touch-screen control over camera settings. It'll even tell you how to implement your favourite settings using traditional manual settings if you're keen to learn.

It packs a 24.2MP DSLR-type sensor so you'll quickly be able to take pro-quality photos and even shoot HD video, and it comes with 18-55m f/3.5-5.6 lens that's suitable for most situations, from shooting epic landscapes through to intimate portraits. And if you find you've reached the limit of what the lens can do for you, there's a range of over 70 additional lenses for you to choose from.