Apple Watch 8 get surprise price cut in early Amazon sale

There's less than 24 hours to go until Amazon's Early Access sale, but the retail giant has kicked things off early with an amazing offer on the all-new AppleWatch Series 8 – now just $349 (opens in new tab)!

This is the first significant price drop we've seen on the Apple Watch Series 8, released just last month. You can't get this model for less than $399 anywhere else, so, with an impressive $50 off, this is deal not to be missed. It's available for the reduced price in Product Red, Midnight and Silver – but you'll need to be quick, stocks are selling fast.

In the UK? We've yet to see any similar deals on the Series 8, but if you're not worried about having the latest model, Amazon UK has a good deal on the Apple Watch Series 7, now just £319 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8: $399 $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50: To see a discount of any kind on the new Apple Watch is a suprise, but one this size is a rare deal indeed. The model in question is 41mm, with GPS and is available in Product Red, Midnight and Silver.

