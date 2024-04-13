The best value Apple Watch just got even cheaper

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8429&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-Smartwatch-Midnight-Aluminum-Detection%2Fdp%2FB0CHX9CY7W%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) 40mm GPS

Was: $249

Now: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8429&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-Smartwatch-Midnight-Aluminum-Detection%2Fdp%2FB0CHX9CY7W%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$189 at Amazon

Save: $60

Overview: We think the Apple Watch SE 2 is a great choice for those who want to experiment with using a smartwatch without splashing out on a flagship model. The design looks and feels premium, battery life is good, and there's a solid array of health features, if not quite as many as with the more fully feature <a href="https://www.creativebloq.com/buying-guides/apple-watch-generations" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Apple Watch generations.

Key features: Apple Watch SE 2 comes with a fitness and sleep tracker, a heart rate monitor, emergency SOS, Apple Pay, and is water-resistant to 50 meters. You can sync it with any iPhone from iPhone XS and up running iOS 17 or later for (sorry Android users) and use it to control music, calls, messages and more.

Release date: September 2022.

Price history: The lowest price on record for this smartwatch was $179 back in November 2023, during Black Friday. This is the cheapest price we've seen since then and just $10 off that record deal.

Current price: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FApple-Watch-SE-2023-GPS-40mm-Midnight-Aluminum-Case-with-Midnight-Sport-Band-S-M%2F5054105595%3F" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Walmart: $199 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-watch-se-2nd-generation-gps-40mm-starlight-aluminum-case-with-starlight-sport-band-s-m-starlight%2F6340296.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Best Buy: $199

Review consensus: We reviewed the Apple Watch SE 2 back in September 2022, and our reviewer Matt Bolton found the SE to offer "a truly premium smartwatch experience for a mid-range price, with the only part that doesn't feel high-end being the lack of an always-on screen. In every other way, it feels like the full experience of owning an Apple Watch."

TechRadar: <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/apple-watch-se-2" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">⭑⭑⭑⭑ | T3: <a href="https://www.t3.com/reviews/apple-watch-se-2-review" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

