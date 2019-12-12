Cheap iPad deal is the ultimate Christmas gift idea

If you're struggling to think of great Christmas gift ideas, you're in luck. Apple's iPad and iPad Pro are on the wish list of many an artist and designer, and you can make their Xmas dreams come true with these epic deals from Best Buy. Right now, the brand new, 10.2-inch 2019 iPad has been reduced to just $249.99, and the 11-inch iPad Pro to less than $650! That's a huge saving of $80 and $150 respectively. As of this moment, you won't find these items cheaper anywhere in the world.

Apple's iPad and iPad Pro have become popular tools among creative professionals in recent years. The Pro in particular, boasting power similar to that of a laptop, a design that easily slots, almost barely noticeable, into most bags and support for both generations of Apple Pencil. The new iPad, recently earlier this year, has also become a highly sought-after product. The price tag before this discount was a huge selling point, so shave another $80 off and this quality device is currently a total bargain.

Impressive discounts like this on Apple products don't come along often, so if you're interested, you'll need to be quick. Oh, and don't forget to get an Apple Pencil to go with your shiny new device too!

Apple iPad 10.2" 2019 | 32GB | Wi-Fi : $329.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Save $80: Put a smile on the face of the designer in your life this Christmas with this brand new iPad. Currently reduced by $80, this model boasts 32GB of storage, up to 10 hours of battery life and comes in Gold, Silver and Space Grey. Be quick - we don't expect stocks to last long.

Apple iPad Pro 11" 2018 | 64GB | Wi-Fi : $799.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

Save $150: This excellent deal from Best Buy is currently the lowest price you can get for this 11-inch iPad Pro model. Don't delay if you're interested, we don't expect stocks to last long. If you're looking for a Pro with more storage, there's also excellent savings to be made on the 256GB and 512GB versions too.

There's also some great deals running in the UK, albeit not quite as impressive as the US, but still a decent savings on all-new iPad.

Apple iPad 10.2" 2019 | 32GB | Wi-Fi: $349 $298.99 at Amazon

Save £50: This amazing deal puts the brand new, 2019 10.2-inch iPad down to just £299 - the lowest price around! You'll need to be quick if you want one though, stocks are going FAST!

