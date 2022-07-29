Cricut Maker 3 is now cheaper than ever

Cricut Maker 3 is the leading craft machine on the market, and now it's cheaper than ever with this price cut. Whether you're looking to create gifts to impress friends or launch your own craft business, owning one of these amazing devices will help. Luckily for you, John Lewis & Partners has slashed the price of Cricut's latest and greatest machine, so you can get the Cricut Maker 3 for £399 £369 (opens in new tab).



The Cricut Maker 3 comes top of our best Cricut machines buying guide, so you know you're getting a good buy. As the Cricut Maker 3 is the newest machine from this leading craft brand – the 'Apple of crafting' – we're excited to see it with an impressive £30 saving.

If you're in the US we have a deal for you too. Best Buy is offering Cricut Maker 3 for $429.99 $399.99 (opens in new tab). That's a $30 saving on Cricut's newest, and best, crafting cutting machine.

The Cricut Maker 3 has the latest technology for all your embossing, cutting, foiling and drawing needs. It works on over 300 materials, which range from paper all the way to wood and even leather. It's a real powerhouse, and we detail some of our favourite features in our Cricut Maker 3 review.

Alternatively, if you're looking for an all-in-one bundle to get you started with your Cricut journey then head over to the Cricut Store where you can get a Cricut Maker 3 and starter bundle for £578.91 £399 (opens in new tab), that's an impressive saving of £178.92.

The best Cricut Maker 3 deals

(opens in new tab) Cricut Maker 3 £399 £369 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Save £30: The latest instalment from Cricut, the Maker 3 is a powerhouse of a machine perfect for all your cutting and scoring needs, be they business or personal. Grab the deal at John Lewis & Partners.

(opens in new tab) Cricut Maker 3 $429.99 $399.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $30: US buyers can grab this deal on the Cricut Maker 3 at Best Buy. But be quick; this deal ends 31st July 2022.



(opens in new tab) Cricut Maker 3 Essential Bundle £578.91 £399.99 at Cricut (opens in new tab)

Save £178.92: This fantastic bundle is a great way to get started on your Cricut journey, with everything you need to get started on your own projects in one place.

