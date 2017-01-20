Get £10 off every Amazon.co.uk order over £50

Black Friday might be a long-distant memory, but there are still plenty of offers around this January to kickstart your 2017. And this morning sees Amazon.co.uk gifting £10 every order over £50.

The offer is Amazon's way of saying thank you for their clients ranking it number one for customer satisfaction. Out of a survey of 10,000 consumers, the UK Institute of Customer Service found that Amazon was the people's favourite for the second year running.

This discount means you can now pick up that monitor, Amazon Echo or Kindle you've always had your eye for less. Simply head over to Amazon and enter the code BIGTHANKS at the checkout to claim.

“We always appreciate the support of our customers so we’re thrilled to start the year with such positive feedback,” said Doug Gurr, UK Country Manager, Amazon. “We know we can always get better, and we’re confident our investments in the UK will enable us to further improve the shopping experience for all our customers in 2017.”

Keep in mind that this offer is only valid on Amazon Retail orders and excludes Gift Cards, AmazonFresh orders, digital products, baby formula and products sold by Amazon Marketplace sellers.