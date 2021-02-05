Save 95% on cloud storage with this spectacular IDrive deal

We all know that cloud storage isn't exactly one of the most exciting things you can spend time thinking about. For most of us, the only time our thoughts to turn to cloud storage is when we've suffered an unexpected, catastrophic drive failure and we're wishing that we'd bothered to invest in some kind of online backup solution. Hindsight is a wonderful thing.

To avoid that scenario, here's a cloud storage deal that's guaranteed to excite even the most jaded of minds. We've teamed up with IDrive – ranked number one in our best cloud storage roundup – to provide you with an offer you really can't afford to miss.

Specifically: five whole terabytes of IDrive cloud backup for a year, for a mere $3.48. That's 95% off the usual price of $69.99, making it cheaper than the alternative backup solution of the best external hard drives, and frankly a bargain when you consider the horrors of trying to piece together the remnants of a dead disk with all your emails, work and passwords on it.

IDrive deal: 5TB cloud storage for just $3.48

95% off! Sign up for 5TB of iDrive storage and you can get your first year for $3.48 instead of the usual price of $69.99. That's less than you'd pay for a decent cup of coffee, and you'll get a whole year's peace of mind for it. Don't hang about, though, as this is a limited-time deal.

Anyone trying to get by on free cloud storage will know that the amount you can get doesn't add up to much; it's barely enough to hold the contents of your music folder, let alone take care of your life's work. But with a whopping 5TB on offer, this IDrive deal means that most of you should be able to set it up and sit back in the knowledge that absolutely everything that matters to you will be stored safely online, complete with real-time syncing.

With one IDrive account you can back up files from all your devices, and on top of that you can get activity reports, two-factor authentication and end-to-end encryption, and you can easily use it to share files with friends and colleagues. And if you start to run out of your 5TB – which is unlikely unless you're regularly working with 8K video or similar – IDrive also offers 10TB and 12.5TB options that should more than do the job.

This is a limited time, exclusive offer, though, and chances are that all this cloud storage information will fall right out of your brain in about 10 minutes' time given half a chance. So save your future self the mortifying experience of thinking, "Gosh, I wish I'd signed up for that IDrive offer when I had the chance," as you gaze disconsolately at a resolutely unresponsive computer, and take advantage of this astounding deal right this second.

