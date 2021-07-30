MacBook Air hits record low price in Back to School deal: save $250!

For those of you getting back to school soon, we've got the best deal on the new M1-chipped MacBook Air that we've every seen over at Best Buy. Sign up to the Best Buy newsletter for free, and snag the ideal student laptop for $749 right now. That's a saving of $250. On an Apple MacBook Air!

Don't want to sign up to the newsletter, or not a student? You can still save on the same MacBook Air, as it's currently reduced by $150 to everyone else - down from $999.99 to $849.99 (the best price it's ever gone at, not including the student deal above).

We've long thought that the MacBook Air was a stunning laptop, as our five star, hands-on review will attest, though at the usual $1,000 asking price, it's usually a little exclusive for most students. Not any more!

Best MacBook Air deal in the US

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020): $999.99 Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020): $999.99 $749 at Best Buy

Save $250: This deal beats anything that we saw over Amazon Prime Day, or last year's Black Friday. It's simply the best price we've ever seen on the M1-chipped MacBook Air. Comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage, and a stunning 13-inch display. Students sign up to the Best Buy newsletter for free, then use a promo code to drop the discounted price of $849 to $749.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020): $999.99 Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020): $999.99 $849 at Best Buy

Save $150: If you're not in education, you can still enjoy this big discount on the M1-chipped MacBook Air. As above, it comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage, and a beautiful 13-inch display. And all for the best price that we'd seen (before the we saw the student discount above!)

View Deal

Best Apple MacBook Air deal in the UK

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020): £999 Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020): £999 £898 at Curry's

Save £101: In the UK, the best price that you can get the M1-chipped MacBook Air is £898 at Curry's - a solid saving of £101. 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD plus retina display and up to 18 hours life make this a go-to laptop if you're going to be using it all day, all week.

View Deal

Here are a few more deals on the MacBook Air, wherever you are in the world...