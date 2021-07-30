MacBook Air hits record low price in Back to School deal: save $250!

This is the best price we've ever seen on the laptop.

Back to school MacBook Air deals
For those of you getting back to school soon, we've got the best deal on the new M1-chipped MacBook Air that we've every seen over at Best Buy. Sign up to the Best Buy newsletter for free, and snag the ideal student laptop for $749 right now. That's a saving of $250. On an Apple MacBook Air! 

Don't want to sign up to the newsletter, or not a student? You can still save on the same MacBook Air, as it's currently reduced by $150 to everyone else - down from $999.99 to $849.99 (the best price it's ever gone at, not including the student deal above). 

We've long thought that the MacBook Air was a stunning laptop, as our five star, hands-on review will attest, though at the usual $1,000 asking price, it's usually a little exclusive for most students. Not any more!

Best MacBook Air deal in the US

Best Apple MacBook Air deal in the UK

Here are a few more deals on the MacBook Air, wherever you are in the world... 

