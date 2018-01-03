Make learning a priority in 2018 with eduCBA training

They say that you can't teach an old dog new tricks, but it's just not true. It's never too late to learn a new skill. It doesn't matter if you're hoping to further your career or just want to pick up some skills for fun. The eduCBA Tech Training Bundle has the courses you need to pick up new abilities that you've always wanted, and you can get a lifetime subscription on sale for 95% off the retail price .

When you log in to the eduCBA Tech Training Bundle, you’ll see more than 800 courses, all packed with actionable and professionally-taught lessons waiting for you. Topics include programming, web development, software testing, mobile apps, networking, ecommerce, design, data and more. New courses are being added all the time so you'll never run out of skills to learn.

You’ll have unlimited access to it all, including mock tests and quizzes, giving you the ability to learn whatever you’d like, whenever you'd like. Work your way through these courses that cover everything tech, from coding to design to IT and much more.

A lifetime subscription to eduCBA Tech Training Bundle usually retails for $797, but you’ll pay just $39 (approx. £29). That’s a saving of 95% off the full retail price, a great deal for unlimited access to skills that could change your career, so grab it today.

