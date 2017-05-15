Make your websites and apps more engaging with this course bundle

You can't just toss your content online and hope people like what they see. It also has to be easy to navigate and use so visitors want to come back. Build a better, more responsive website with the UI and UX Design Bootcamp, on sale now for just $39 (approx. £30)!

The UI and UX Design Bootcamp comes bundled with six incredible courses that will teach you the fundamentals of design, geared toward improving the overall experience with your work. Learn how to make use of powerful coding languages like HTML and CSS in a way that will make your site or app more responsive, and pick up the concepts of user interface and modern design principles that will make your content look and work great on any platform, including mobile.