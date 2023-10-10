This record-low AirPods Pro deal is my top Prime Day 2 bargain so far

I've been searching for the best deals this Prime Day 2 – or Prime Big Deal Days to give it its official name – since dawn and, for my money, the best saving is to be found on this record-low price on the AirPods Pro (2 Gen), taking it down from $249 to $189 at Amazon.

The previous record low price on these came in December last year, and that was $190. And even though today's deal is only $1 off that, it still makes it the lowest we've seen it so far. And this is on the 2 Gen AirPods Pro, which we gave a near-perfect score in our review. I've used them, and love them... and I'm really tempted by this deal.

Below I break down all the details of the deal. If you want more Apple Prime Day 2 deals, we've got a live blog pulling in all the best picks so far.

Record-low Apple AirPods Pro price

AirPods Pro (2 Gen)

Was: $249

Now: $189 at Amazon

Save: £60 Overview: For style and substance, the AirPods Pro deliver. They're subtle, have excellent active noise cancellation and have touch control for easy access to controls. And did we mention they look good (if you like white)? Key features: Active Noise Cancellation | Personalised Spatial Audio | Touch Control | MagSafe Charging Case |Four pairs of tips included Release date: September 2022. Price history: The AirPods Pro (2 Gen) retail at $249 and are regularly on offer at $239. This deal price of $189 is the lowest we've seen them drop anywhere. Price comparison: Very £239 | John Lewis £239 Review consensus: We found these earbuds had stunning noise cancellation and a lovely deepness and richness to their sound. The case got an upgrade too, which we loved. These remain better for iPhone rather than Android users, though.



If you're not in the UK or you've missed this deal, then see below for today's best prices where you are: