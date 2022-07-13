Hurry! There's 38% off these drawing tablets, but for a limited time

For a limited time you there's up to 35% off of Huion drawing tablets and pen displays for Amazon Prime Day. Where they're gone, they're gone. Take a look at all the deals on the Huion Amazon Store (opens in new tab).

Drawing tablets and pen displays are excellent ways to connect directly with your digital art, either drawing on a tablet in front of a screen or digitally painting directly onto a screen with a pen display. The best deal we've found is the Huion Kamvas Pro 13 GT-133 for $299 $209 (opens in new tab), which is $90 off or 30%. This is a bargain for such as quality pen display.

If you're looking for a drawing tablet then the Huion Inspiroy Q11K for $89.99 £55.99 (opens in new tab) is an even bigger saving, a whopping 38% off. This is a good entry level drawing tablet with enough features, such as the 8,192 pen pressure levels style, to appeal pro artists too. These prices are limited to Prime Day, which ends midnight on Wednesday, 13 July.

Huion drawing tablet deals: up to 38% off (US)

(opens in new tab) Huion Kamvas Pro 13 GT-133: $299 $209 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 30% The Huion Kamvas Pro 13 is the 13.3-inch version of the brand's excellent range of entry-level pen displays offers all you need in a small-ish pen display, including Full HD resolution. There's $90 off this Amazon Prime Day.



(opens in new tab) Huion Kamvas Pro 16: $399.99 $319.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 The Huion Kamvas Pro 16 is a large 15.6-inch Full HD resolution pen display tablet and boasts 178° viewing angles. This is a flagship device for Huion, and there's a decent 20% off today.



(opens in new tab) 2021 HUION Kamvas 12: $219 $175.20 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $43.80 The Huion Kamvas Pro 12 is an 11.6-inch pen display with 8,192 levels pressure, 8 Express Keys and a 1920 x 1080 FHD display. This 2021 model joins some of Huion's base tablets with a healthy 20% off.



(opens in new tab) Huion Inspiroy Q11K: $89.99 $55.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £34 The Huion Inspiroy Q11K is an very good beginner tablet and offers 8,192 levels of pen pressure sensitivity and 5080LPI resolution. This model has a 11 x 6.8-inch 'screen'. With a 38% saving at Amazon, it's a good buy.



(opens in new tab) Huion Inspiroy H610X: $69.99 $55.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 20% The Huion Inspiroy H610X is a medium-sized 10 x 6.25-inch graphics tablet with 8,192 pressure levels and a battery-free stylus, plus eight Shortcut Keys. With $14 off this isn a nice deal on a good entry-level tablet.



Huion drawing tablet deals: up to 38% off (UK)

(opens in new tab) Huion 610 Pro V2 (2021): £ 79.98 £59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 25% The Huion 610 Pro V2 may be a cheap-ish drawing tablet but it shares some of its tech with the more costly pen displays, such as the same pen stylus. The 10 x 6.25 inch drawing area is a big offer too.



(opens in new tab) Huion Inspiroy Q11K: £79.61 £63.69 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 20% The Huion Inspiroy Q11K is going cheaper today. This is one of Huion's best-sellers and is a wireless tablet with a 40-hour lifespan, so ideal for long trips. You get £15.92 off today.



