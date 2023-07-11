Apple Watch 8 with $120 off is already my Prime Day highlight

This is, without a doubt, the best Apple Watch Series 8 Prime Day deal that we've seen so far. If you have a Prime membership, you can currently get the latest 45mm Apple Watch 8 down from $429 to just $309.99, saving you $120 at Amazon.

Want the smaller 41mm Series 8? That's also on offer, down from $399 to $279.99.

Let's be clear – the last lowest price that Amazon sold the 45mm Series 8 for was $359, so this record-low price is really special. As is the watch. When we got our hands on it, we thought it was an excellent watch overall, even though the spec changes from the 7 weren't exactly a giant leap for mankind. With today's new $120 saving, those minor quibbles are easily forgiven.

Read on for more details on the Apple Watch 8 and the deal itself. And if you still want to shop around, head over to our Apple Watch live blog, or our hub that highlights all the best Apple Prime Day deals.

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm)

Was: $429

Now: $309 at Amazon

Save: $120 Overview: If you want one of the best smartwatches out there, at a record-low price, this deal is head and shoulders above the rest. Key features: Display: OLED (1,000 nits brightness) | Always-on display | Size: 45mm | Features: pulse-oxygen, heart-rate sensors | Display: OLED | Processor: Apple S8 Release date: September 2022. Price history: The previous best price on the 8 was $349, so this deal trounces that by an extra $40. Price check: Apple: $399 | Best Buy: $329 Review consensus: Everyone seemed to like the Apple series 8 - because everyone seemed to like the Apple Series 7! There wasn't deemed to be a massive leap from the 7 to 8, and so a sticking point was the extra money that was asked for the 8. With this $120 discount, we think that issue is moot. CreativeBloq ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | PC Mag ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑ | T3 ⭑⭑⭑⭑



Not in the US? Or has the deal above disappeared? Below are the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals around the world currently.