Apple Watch 8 with $120 off is already my Prime Day highlight

By Beren Neale
published

It's a record-low price on the latest Apple Watch.

This is, without a doubt, the best Apple Watch Series 8 Prime Day deal that we've seen so far. If you have a Prime membership, you can currently get the latest 45mm Apple Watch 8 down from $429 to just $309.99, saving you $120 at Amazon

Want the smaller 41mm Series 8? That's also on offer, down from $399 to $279.99

Let's be clear – the last lowest price that Amazon sold the 45mm Series 8 for was $359, so this record-low price is really special. As is the watch. When we got our hands on it, we thought it was an excellent watch overall, even though the spec changes from the 7 weren't exactly a giant leap for mankind. With today's new $120 saving, those minor quibbles are easily forgiven. 

Read on for more details on the Apple Watch 8 and the deal itself. And if you still want to shop around, head over to our Apple Watch live blog, or our hub that highlights all the best Apple Prime Day deals

The best Apple Watch Series 8 deal to date 

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm)

Was: $429
Now: $309 at Amazon
Save: $120

Overview: If you want one of the best smartwatches out there, at a record-low price, this deal is head and shoulders above the rest. 

Key features: Display: OLED (1,000 nits brightness) | Always-on display | Size: 45mm | Features: pulse-oxygen, heart-rate sensors | Display: OLED | Processor: Apple S8

Release date: September 2022. 

Price history: The previous best price on the 8 was $349, so this deal trounces that by an extra $40. 

Price check: Apple: $399 | Best Buy: $329

Review consensus: Everyone seemed to like the Apple series 8 - because everyone seemed to like the Apple Series 7! There wasn't deemed to be a massive leap from the 7 to 8, and so a sticking point was the extra money that was asked for the 8. With this $120 discount, we think that issue is moot.

CreativeBloq ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | PC Mag ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑ | T3 ⭑⭑⭑⭑

Not in the US? Or has the deal above disappeared? Below are the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals around the world currently. 

Beren Neale
Deals Editor

Beren has worked on creative tech magazines and websites at Future Publishing for 13 years. He started this journey as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, and in 2012 found himself bridging the magazine/website divide as Commissioning Editor on the newly launched Creative Bloq. Since then he took the editor role on ImagineFX, was Launch Editor of the fine art magazine Paint & Draw, moved to Canon Pro Europe website as Deputy Editor, and then edited the graphic design magazine Computer Arts. In 2020 he moved back to Creative Bloq, the biggest global art and design website, and as Deals Editor has applied his expertise in creative tech to help digital creatives get the best deals on the kit that they need and love. Outside of work, Beren likes nothing better than to climb himself a bit of rock.  

