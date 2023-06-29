The most affordable MacBook Air has an extra $200 off

Need a cheaper MacBook? One of the best 13-inch laptops on the market has just had a price cut ahead of the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale event, and you can save $200 on the MacBook Air (M1, 2020) which has dropped to $799.99 on Amazon. We do tend to see the price of this laptop fluctuate, but this is the lowest price we've seen since last year's President's Day and Black Friday.

Will this drop even further when the Apple Prime Day deals kick-off? The honest answer is probably not. We love this laptop at Creative Bloq and gave it a 5-star review for its excellent battery life and great performance, but it's unlikely that we'll see the price fall further than this. So now is the time to bag yourself a deal.

If you need some more convincing, take a look at our deals page which keeps track of the best MacBook Air M1 prices each month. Our widgets will do the work for you and pull in the best prices as soon as they happen. Replaced by the newer models kitted out with M2 chips, the older MacBook Air models are bound to get cheaper someday, but If you want a world-class laptop right now at a more than decent price, this is the deal for you.

MacBook Air (M1, 2020) 13-inch

Was: $999

Now: $799.99 at Amazon

Save: $200 Overview: The Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M1 model is the most affordable MacBook you can buy right now and no longer feels like a compromise for creatives who don’t want to (or can’t) pay the higher asking prices for a MacBook Pro. Despite being surpassed by newer models, this laptop is still pretty stellar and a fantastic choice for photo editing. Key features: The M1 chip replaced the Intel-based processor in previous Air models, and enables it to compete on par with the MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020). It boasts an impressively fast boot-up speed, generous SSD storage, and a 400-nit LED-backlit display with great resolution that benefits from Apple's True Tone technology. Price history: The MacBook Air 13-inch (2020, M1) retails on average at around $900, but the last time we saw it for the current price of $799.99 was during Presidents Day and Black Friday last year, but we're yet to see it emerge any cheaper than this. Price comparison: Amazon: $799.99 |B&H: $849 Reviews: We gave the MacBook Air 13-inch (2020, M1) a gleaming 5-star review when we tested it last year, with only minor faults found that include the lack of ports and a similar design to previous gen models. On the positive, we found it to be excellent value for money with amazing battery life and great performance overall.



