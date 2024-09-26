Best Buy slashes iPad Pro M2 price ahead of Prime Day – but hurry!

We're all poised for Prime Day, but Best Buy has released some rival deals weeks ahead of the event. The M2 iPad Pro is subject to impressive discounts across the range, with the cheapest being $500 off the 512GB version, now just $799. Sure this isn't the latest iPad Pro, but it remains an uber-powerful tool for creatives, and the capability is more than enough for most artists and designers.

Not only do you get the insane graphics and gorgeous screen that we highlight in our rave iPad Pro M2 review, this model is also unlocked, has cellular and Wi-Fi. If you want more power, there are discounts across the range, with the biggest one being $1000 off the 2TB beast.

See our iPad generations guide if you need extra model details on all the iPads before deciding.

Save $900: A massive deal on an iPad with 512GB storage, Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity (unlocked. This is a dream tablet for creative tasks like photo and video editing, digital art, gaming and even some light 3D work. With a Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide colour, multiple cameras and a laptop-rivalling M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, this also has battery that'll go all day. Price history: This is a record-low price.



This model sat atop our iPad for drawing guide for a long time, and with good reason. But if it is not for you, see the other deals below: