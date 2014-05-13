Font of the day: Bebas Neue

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Bebas Neue by Ryoichi Tsunekawa

A sans serif font family, Bebas Neue was developed by designer Ryoichi Tsunekawa of Dharma Type. Available from Font Fabric, the typeface is described as "staying true to the style and grace of Bebas with its familiar clean lines, elegant shapes, a blend of technical straightforwardness and simple warmth, which makes it uniformly proper for web, print, commerce and art".

You can download Bebas Neue for free over on Font Fabric.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com