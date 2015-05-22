Font of the day: Betm

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Betm by Chatnarong Jingsuphatada

A geometric, sans serif typeface, Betm was created by Thai type designer Chatnarong Jingsuphatada. The simple and elegant font comes with ten weights, along with an italic options to match each.

Betm is available to purchase over on YouWorkForThem.

