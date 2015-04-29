Font of the day: Chocolates

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Chocolates by Ivan Gladkikh

Today's typeface of choice is Chocolates, by type designer Ivan Gladkikh. Available on MyFonts, it's described as a 'geometric grotesque, which was created for beautiful and elegant things, such as packages of chocolate'.

Chocolates is available to purchase over on MyFonts, where you can currently benefit from an 85 per cent discount on all weights.

Liked this? Read these!