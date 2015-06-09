Font of the day: Emily

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Download the best free cursive fonts

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Helena by Noe Araujo

Give your designs an authentic handcrafted feel with today's typeface of choice, Emily. Created by Mexico-based designer Noe Araujo, Emily is perfectly suited to stationery, logos and much more.

Emily is available to purchase over on Creative Market, where it is currently free to download for a limited time.

