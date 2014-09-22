Font of the day: Facile Sans

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Facile Sans by Fahrizal Tawakkal

Today's font of choice, Facile Sans, is the work of designer Fazrihal Tawakkal aka Twicolabs. An all caps, sans serif typeface with a bold, geometric shape, Facile Sans is great for headlines, logos and much more.

You can download Facile Sans free for personal and commercial use via the Twicolabs website.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com