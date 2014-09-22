Topics

Font of the day: Facile Sans

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Facile Sans by Fahrizal Tawakkal, which is totally free to download.

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Today's font of choice, Facile Sans, is the work of designer Fazrihal Tawakkal aka Twicolabs. An all caps, sans serif typeface with a bold, geometric shape, Facile Sans is great for headlines, logos and much more.

You can download Facile Sans free for personal and commercial use via the Twicolabs website.

