Font of the day: Giza Pro

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Giza Pro by Anthony James

Manchester-based designer Anthony James is the man behind today's typeface of choice, Giza Pro. "It's a multilingual typeface to suit many application, editorials, weddings, etc," James comments on Behance.

"Most suitable as a display font, the main focus was to include as many indulgent aspects as possible, without compromising legibility. With smooth curves and subtle indentations, it's a very fashion conscious typeface."

You can download the stencil version of Giza Pro for free, or purchase the full typeface here.

