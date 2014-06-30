Font of the day: Hoxton

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Hoxton from The Northern Block

Today's font of choice, Hoxton, was created by the team at type foundry The Northern Block. It is described on the website as 'a modern humanistic sans serif typeface. The horizontal structure of the font gives it a clean lateral dynamic that is ideal for on screen uses'. The Hoxton family includes seven weights, a full character set, manually edited kerning and Euro symbol.

Hoxton is available to purchase from The Northern Block website.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com