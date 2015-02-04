Font of the day: Longshore

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Longshore by Jeremy Vessey

Today's typeface of choice is Longshore, by designer Jeremy Vessey. "Longshore is a modest, hand-drawn font inspired by nautical and rustic themes within label design", Vessey comments.

Longshore is available to purchase over on Creative Market.

