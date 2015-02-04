Topics

Font of the day: Longshore

By () Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Longshore by Jeremy Vessey.

Longshore font

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Longshore by Jeremy Vessey

Today's typeface of choice is Longshore, by designer Jeremy Vessey. "Longshore is a modest, hand-drawn font inspired by nautical and rustic themes within label design", Vessey comments.

Longshore is available to purchase over on Creative Market.

Longshore font

Longshore font

