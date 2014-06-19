Topics

Font of the day: Modum

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Modum from The Northern Block, which is totally free to download.

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

A contemporary serif font, Modum was created by the team at type foundry The Northern Block. Its website describes it as being a design that 'takes influence from traditional serif forms to develop a precise, highly functional text face with a low contrast. Smooth radius details are blended with carefully drawn angles that give a crisp, distinctive aesthetic when used across body copy.

"Modum is a stylish modern day serif with great charm, harmony and practicality that is best suited for complex hierarchical projects, such as editorials, newspapers and text based books."

Modum is available to download for free via The Northern Block website.

