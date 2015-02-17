Font of the day: Monthoers

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Monthoers by Agga Swist'blnk

Today's typeface of choice is retro-style design Monthoers, by graphic designer Agga Swist'blnk. She comments on Behance: "Monthoers is the latest version of Rochoes typeface, which I made almost a year ago. It is free for personal and commercial use."

You can download Monthoers for free over on Behance.

