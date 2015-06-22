Font of the day: Ola Moon

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Download the best free cursive fonts

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Ola Moon by Karen Smith

Kicking off this week's font of the day posts is Ola Moon, a hand-lettered, modern calligraphy script typeface, designed by Karen Smith. "I created this font with a little bit of a quirky imperfect look," she comments. "It's great for invitations, greeting cards, typographical art, logos, and all sorts of other design projects."

Ola Moon is available to purchase over on Creative Market.

