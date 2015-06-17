Font of the day: Quirko

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Quirko by Shrenik Ganatra

Today's typeface of choice is Quirko by independent artist Shrenik Ganatra. "A family of four fonts, Quirko is inspired by tall, rounded sans serif typefaces," Ganatra comments on Behance. "Its assertive appearance and multiple weights makes it a suitable typeface for both digital and print media."

Quirko is available as a free download, for personal use only, over on Behance.

