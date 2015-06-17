Topics

Font of the day: Quirko

By () Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Quirko by Shrenik Ganatra, which is totally free to download.

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Download the best free cursive fonts

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Quirko by Shrenik Ganatra

Today's typeface of choice is Quirko by independent artist Shrenik Ganatra. "A family of four fonts, Quirko is inspired by tall, rounded sans serif typefaces," Ganatra comments on Behance. "Its assertive appearance and multiple weights makes it a suitable typeface for both digital and print media."

Quirko is available as a free download, for personal use only, over on Behance.

