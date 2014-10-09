Font of the day: Reis

Topics

Reis

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Reis by Marcelo Reis Melo, which is totally free to download.

Free font: Reis

Reis by Marcelo Reis Melo

Today's typeface of choice is this cool, handwritten design Reis by creative Marcelo Reis Melo. Great for posters, logos and much more, Reis is available free for personal and commercial use, with donations to the author, as always, appreciated.

You can download Reis for free over on Free Goodies for designers.

