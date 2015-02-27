Font of the day: Sartorius

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Sartorius by Carl Rylatt

Today's typeface of choice is sci-fi-themed design Sartorius by Carl Rylatt. Available from font foundry Ten Dollar Fonts, it states: 'Sartorius is a new display typeface with two personalities. It features opentype alternates which changes the font from an early 20th century industrial typeface to a more stylised mid 20th century futurist typeface'.

Sartorius is available to purchase via Ten Dollar Fonts.

