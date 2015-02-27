Topics

Font of the day: Sartorius

By () Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Sartorius by Carl Rylatt.

Sartorius font

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Sartorius by Carl Rylatt

Today's typeface of choice is sci-fi-themed design Sartorius by Carl Rylatt. Available from font foundry Ten Dollar Fonts, it states: 'Sartorius is a new display typeface with two personalities. It features opentype alternates which changes the font from an early 20th century industrial typeface to a more stylised mid 20th century futurist typeface'.

Sartorius is available to purchase via Ten Dollar Fonts.

