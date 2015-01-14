Topics

Font of the day: Shoebox

By () Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Shoebox by Amy Dietrich.

Shoebox font

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Type designer Amy Dietrich is behind today's typeface of choice, Shoebox. A playful design, Shoebox is hand-drawn with double letter ligatures for upper and lower case - great for an child-themed designs.

Shoebox is available to purchase via MyFonts, where you can currently benefit from a 30 per cent discount.

Shoebox font

Shoebox font

