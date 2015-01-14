Font of the day: Shoebox

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Shoebox by Amy Dietrich

Type designer Amy Dietrich is behind today's typeface of choice, Shoebox. A playful design, Shoebox is hand-drawn with double letter ligatures for upper and lower case - great for an child-themed designs.

Shoebox is available to purchase via MyFonts, where you can currently benefit from a 30 per cent discount.

Like this? Read these!