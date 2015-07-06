Font of the day: Smoothy

The chalk slate texture is available for free! Head here: http://wp.me/pvHSh-c

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Smoothy by Vintage Design Co

Smoothy is a two-font family with a mono weight cursive script and a complementary subtly rounded sans-serif. The capital flourishes and script style make Smoothy great for logos, prints, quotes, magazine headers and clothing, giving your work a stylish hand-rendered look.

