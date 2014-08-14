Font of the day: Stroke

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Stroke from The Kinetic

Today's font of choice Stroke was created by the team at full service production house The Kinetic. With elegant curves and clean lines, Stroke is great for headlines, posters and much more.

Stroke is available to download free for both personal and commercial use via The Kinetic website. The team does ask, if the font is used, for a credit and link sent to info@thekinetic.co.za.

