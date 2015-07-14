Font of the day: Trasandina

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Trasandina by Fernando Díaz

Fernando Diaz is the designer behind today's typeface Trasandina. Available from MyFonts, it's described as being a 'modern, versatile workhorse typeface with a special personality, given by the mix of humanist and geometric models'. Specially designed for the web, Trasandina works in small and large sizes on different types of screen resolutions.

Trasandina is available to purchase over on MyFonts, where you can currently benefit from an 80 per cent discount.

