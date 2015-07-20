Font of the day: Wild Pitch

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Wild Pitch by Victor Coreas

Art director Victor Coreas kicks our fonts of the day off this week with his Wild Pitch typeface. Developed while working on a packaging project, Wild Pitch is perfectly suited to headlines and titles.

Wild Pitch is available to download for free over on Creative Market. But hurry – this offer is available for a limited time only.

