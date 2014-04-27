Topics

Fonts of the week w/e 27 Apr 2014

By Typography  

Every weekday we showcase the best fonts on the web. Here are our selections from this week: some are free, all are fabulous.

Monday's font of the day: Roihu

  • Price: £65.20 (60 per cent off until 24 May)

Tuesday's font of the day: Nord

  • Price: Free

Wednesday's font of the day: Universum

  • Price: Free

Thursday's font of the day: ATC Overlook

ATC Overlook font

  • Price: $20 (promo price)

Friday's font of the day: Intro Condensed

Free font: Intro Condensed

  • Price: Free (Intro Condensed, Light and Black weights; other weights available for purchase)

Liked this? Read these!

See more Typography articles

Topics

Typography

Related articles