Font of the day: ATC Overlook

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

ATC Overlook by Alex Sheyn

Today's font of choice, ATC Overlook, was created by art director and designer Alex Sheyn. Created for Avondale Type Co, the foundry that Sheyn helps to run, and also available from Ten Dollar Fonts, the typeface is described as 'a geometric and grotesque fusion, sans-serif font family comprised of over 370+ glyphs in seven weights and 14 styles. ATC Overlook is a clean, versatile font with modern sensibilities and a dash of character'.

ATC Overlook is available to purchase from Avondale Type Co and Ten Dollar Fonts.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com