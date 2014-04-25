Font of the day: Intro Condensed

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Intro Condensed from FontFabric

Intro Condensed is part of the Intro type system, which consists of 50 unique font styles and weights. A well-finished, geometric design, the Light and Black weights of Intro Condensed are currently available as a free download from FontFabric. Most suited to headlines of all sizes, Intro is also great for posters, T-shirts, logos and more.

Intro Condensed, Light and Black, are available to download for free over on the FontFabric website, where you can also purchase other Intro weights and styles.

