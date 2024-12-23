Hiroshi Nagai's Art Pop style inspired these sunny nostalgic visions of Singapore

Retro is a 2025 art trend, and Nicolas Damiens is already ahead of the pack.

Retro design, when done well, is a thing of beauty and one of the predicted digital art trends for 2025. Visual designer Nicolas Damiens, who moved from Paris to Singapore is ahead of the pack with his fashionably stylised photographic art project City Pop.

The French artist has turned everyday scenes from Singapore into highly stylised, pastel-washed images where detail is reduced, colour is king and sharp, simple lines are celebrated. Nicolas' view of Singapore in City Pop is one of palm trees and sun-bleached buildings that recalls peak 1980s design; I can imagine one of Patrick Nagel's women living in Nicolas' Singapore.

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

