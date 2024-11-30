One of first digital art apps I ever tried was Corel Painter, and the latest version now has 50% off - Corel Painter 2023 is reduced to £359.99 £179.99, and unlike some art software this is a one-off payment, no subscription is involved. If you're a graphic designer, then 30% off CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2024 £659 £459 is an equally grabby deal.

You can read our Corel Painter review for an idea of what this digital painting software is all about, but essentially Painter is one of the first and best apps for artists to focus on simulating paints, inks and all traditional art mediums. If you want a traditional look in digital art, or are a trad artist moving to digital, Corel Painter remains one of the best around.

Corel Painter ranks highly in our guide to the best digital art software. If you're looking for bargains over Black Friday to accompany Corel Painter, then read my guide to the best drawing tablets.

The best Corel deals this Black Friday

Corel Painter: was £359.99 now £179.99 at painterartist.com Digital art software Corel Painter remains one of the best apps for simulating the realistic flow, colour and blending of paints, inks, pencils and more, as well as brushes, canvases and paper types. Painter features hundreds of tools and functions, offering unique ways of working, that now includes Fluid brushes for realistically subtle paint build-up. Already own Corel Painter, then you can upgrade to the latest 2023 version for £179.99 £89.99 Plus! Buy this deal over Black Friday and get get three bonus items (worth over £202.99). Corel Painter is available for Mac and Windows.

Corel DRAW Graphics Suite 2024: was £459 now £659 at coreldraw.com CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2024 is one of the oldest vector design softwares around, and has continued to develop and change with the needs of creatives. Think of this as Corel's answer to Adobe Illustrator. The latest version includes tools for everything from logo and font design to layouts and photo editing. New tool PowerTRACE turns any image into a vector illustration. Read more about CorelDRAW's AI tools in our news article. As well as saving 30% on a one-off payment (no subscription) you can also get three bonus items (worth over £28.99) over Black Friday. Corel Painter is available for Mac and Windows.

