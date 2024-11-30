Save 50% on Corel's best software for digital artists and graphic designers, and unleash your creativity

Deals
By
published

Huge price drop on Corel Painter, CorelDRAW and more.

Corel Black Friday deal
(Image credit: Corel)

One of first digital art apps I ever tried was Corel Painter, and the latest version now has 50% off - Corel Painter 2023 is reduced to £359.99 £179.99, and unlike some art software this is a one-off payment, no subscription is involved. If you're a graphic designer, then 30% off CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2024 £659 £459 is an equally grabby deal.

You can read our Corel Painter review for an idea of what this digital painting software is all about, but essentially Painter is one of the first and best apps for artists to focus on simulating paints, inks and all traditional art mediums. If you want a traditional look in digital art, or are a trad artist moving to digital, Corel Painter remains one of the best around.

Corel Painter 2023
Corel Painter: was £359.99 now £179.99 at painterartist.com

Digital art software Corel Painter remains one of the best apps for simulating the realistic flow, colour and blending of paints, inks, pencils and more, as well as brushes, canvases and paper types. Painter features hundreds of tools and functions, offering unique ways of working, that now includes Fluid brushes for realistically subtle paint build-up.

Already own Corel Painter, then you can upgrade to the latest 2023 version for £179.99 £89.99

Plus! Buy this deal over Black Friday and get get three bonus items (worth over £202.99).

Corel Painter is available for Mac and Windows.

View Deal
Corel DRAW Graphics Suite 2024
Corel DRAW Graphics Suite 2024: was £459 now £659 at coreldraw.com

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2024 is one of the oldest vector design softwares around, and has continued to develop and change with the needs of creatives. Think of this as Corel's answer to Adobe Illustrator.

The latest version includes tools for everything from logo and font design to layouts and photo editing. New tool PowerTRACE turns any image into a vector illustration. Read more about CorelDRAW's AI tools in our news article.

As well as saving 30% on a one-off payment (no subscription) you can also get three bonus items (worth over £28.99) over Black Friday.

Corel Painter is available for Mac and Windows.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ian Dean